Travel records of the positive case detected in Zhuhai are announced; Individuals who have used the Border Gate or Qingmao Port for cross-boundary travel during the specified times on 4-6 August are advised to take a NAT today or tomorrow (7 or 8 August)

MACAU, August 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre was notified by Zhuhai today (7 August) of a case who tested positive for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test. After investigation, the case is a 26-year-old male non-resident worker from the Mainland. Relevant travel records are announced as follows (detailed itineraries are available in the attachment):

Date

Time

Activity

4 August

19:19

Departed Macao via Qingmao Port

5 August

07:15

Entered Macao via Border Gate

17:58

Departed Macao via Border Gate

18:29

Entered Macao via Qingmao Port

19:41

Departed Macao via Qingmao Port

6 August

15:57

Entered Macao via Border Gate

16:19

Departed Macao via Border Gate

17:00

Entered Macao via Qingmao Port

17:42

Departed Macao via Qingmao Port

Individuals who have used the same checkpoints for exit and entry at about the same time as indicated above during 4, 5 and 6 August are advised to undergo one nucleic acid test (NAT) today or tomorrow (7 or 8 August). Appointment booking can be made via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, members of the public must first perform a rapid antigen self-test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

