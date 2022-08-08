Author Margo Joy Announces Release of Second Book in Lucky Ladybug Children’s Series

Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends! by Margo Joy Author Margo Joy, Lucky Ladybug, Lessons From The Heart series

"Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!" Second Book New Release by Margo Joy. Lucky Ladybug, Lessons From The Heart, children's book series.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning is fun and captivating with the Lucky Ladybug series, Lessons from the Heart. Lucky Ladybug introduces her friends Bubbly Butterfly, Buddy Bee, Flashy Fly and Toodaloo Turtle in this second book of the series. Together, they teach important lessons in the engaging videos and on each page of the printed books, ebooks, and coloring books, including a song about each lesson and activity available through audio books and music albums, and other resources that reiterate the importance of each lesson in the book and the value of sharing, caring, beauty from within; learning about school, happiness, honesty, listening, respect, forgiveness, giving, finding yourself, patience, musical instruments, singing, drama, reading, friendship, dancing, teamwork, relaxing, fun, cooking, nutrition, alphabet, numbers, time, confidence, acceptance, achievement, following your dreams and more. Enjoy learning with Lucky Ladybug and Friends!While developed for children ages 0 to 6, children of all ages, and even adults, may find a special connection with the main character, the adorable and loving Lucky Ladybug. Lucky Ladybug is brought to life in a way that brightens children’s lives and homes, filling them with positive energy and love while teaching important life lessons. Toddlers and preschoolers have been unable to get enough of Lucky Ladybug’s first book, “Be A Better You" and “Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!” promises to have the same charming effect.Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!: Lucky Ladybug (Lessons from the Heart) by Margo Joy is currently available in all book stores, online platforms, including Amazon. Get a copy of the book today on Amazon by clicking HERE Toddlers and Preschoolers are delightfully enraptured with Lucky Ladybug’s Official YouTube Channel. Be sure to Subscribe HERE and enjoy all the many animated cartoon music, books and videos from Lucky Ladybug and Friends!To learn more about Lucky Ladybug World , please visit https://www.LuckyLadyBug.world About the AuthorMeet Margo Joy, an accomplished Recording Artist, Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Voiceover Artist, Producer, Cantor, Reverend, Creator and Author of the Lucky Ladybug series, which is available in print, ebook, audiobook, video, songs, activity books, and merchandise. Inspired by her love for ladybugs and how they have brought her luck since childhood, Margo created the series to brighten children’s lives and homes with high vibrations of positive energy and love, while teaching them the importance of friendship and kindness. Her goal is for Lucky Ladybug to reach others to bring luck, love, faith, and abundance through God. Margo believes that Lucky Ladybug will bring blessings to many. To learn more, please visit LuckyLadyBug.world.

"Learn With Us" Lucky Ladybug song by Margo Joy