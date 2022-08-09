Supply Chain Shipwreck Paper forms to Barcode Scanning KnarrTek Intelligent Agent Decision Support System

White Paper explains how AI can turn potential disaster with collapsing supply chains to golden era in US Manufacturing

Intelligent Agent Software can save up to 50% of the time taken in managing manufacturing operations” — Dr. Peter Green

MILLBURY, MA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new White Paper “Collapse of Our Global Supply Chains, Disaster or a Golden Opportunity for US Manufacturers”, Dr. Peter Green starts out with a brief review of Peter Zeihan’s new book “The End of the World is Just the Beginning – Mapping the Collapse of Globalization” and concludes with a description of how Artificial Intelligence methods and Intelligent Agent technology can turn the disaster of global supply chain collapse into a golden opportunity for US Manufacturers.

This white paper can be downloaded as a PDF from the White Papers link at the bottom of www.KnarrTek.com.

By combining some 40 years of his own experience with implementing operations management systems for manufacturers and the ideas from the book, Dr. Green concludes that global supply chains are collapsing. As a result, supply chains that reached around the globe are now being replaced with regional supply chains and in-market manufacturing.

Dr. Green then explains how that this can result in a doubling of manufacturing activity in the USA over the next 5 years provided that the USA can find the people to run our manufacturing plants. Unfortunately, if manufacturers in the USA cannot find the people they need, then there will be dramatic supply-chain shortages, with a downward spiral in economic activity.

Given the rate of attrition of people in manufacturing due to retirements and the small number of people entering manufacturing, either as trained production workers or managers, the USA does not have enough time to recruit and train people needed to meet the upcoming demand.

Dr. Green then proposes solving the manpower shortage by:

1. Using automation and especially numerically controlled equipment (machine tools, 3D printers, automated testers, etc.) to dramatically reduce the number of people needed to run the equipment needed to make products.

2. Using technologies such as barcode and RFID scanning, and mobile computing to replace the use of paper forms and manual keyboard data entry to minimize data collection time and to prevent mistakes.

3. Using artificial intelligence methods to reduce the number of managers and staff needed to run manufacturing and warehousing operations by automatically carrying out intelligent grunt-work, such as planning and scheduling, without human intervention.

Finally, Dr. Green briefly explains how Intelligent Agent software, such as that provided by KnarrTek Inc., can save up to 50% of the time taken in managing manufacturing operations, thereby substantially reducing the number of staff and managers needed to run a manufacturing plant or industrial distribution warehouse.

The white paper was written by Dr. Peter Green, who serves as the Technical Director of KnarrTek Inc. Dr Green obtained his BSC (Hons) in Electrical Engineering and his Ph.D. Degrees in Electronics and Computer Science from Leeds University in England. Subsequently Dr. Green was a senior member of technical staff at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Professor of Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Dr Green is a Systems Architect who is an expert in using real-time artificial intelligence methods to implementing real-time Inventory Tracking and Operations Management systems for Industrial Organizations. He has led the implementation of over 100 such systems over the past decade. Dr Green also led the team which developed the BellHawk materials tracking software and MilramX real-time artificial intelligence software platform.

