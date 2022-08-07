Visit to Singapore under the 10th Forum of Small States Fellowship Programme by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, 7 to 12 August 2022

Singapore is hosting a study visit by the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations (UN) of Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Cabo Verde, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Libya, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, and Zambia, from 7 to 12 August 2022 under the 10th Forum of Small States (FOSS) Fellowship Programme.

During the visit, the Permanent Representatives will be hosted to lunch by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. They will call on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Education Mr Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo. They will also participate in briefings and site visits that will showcase Singapore’s policy approach to sustainable development, water management, port management, civil aviation, education, public health, and digital transformation.

Founded by Singapore in 1992, the FOSS is an informal platform at the UN with 108 members that brings together states with populations under ten million to discuss issues of common interest. The FOSS Fellowship Programme, launched in 2015, aims to enhance interaction and foster closer cooperation and sharing of experiences among FOSS members in order to strengthen multilateralism and support the developmental aspirations of small states. The 10th FOSS Fellowship Programme will focus on sustainability, digitalisation, and governance.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 AUGUST 2022