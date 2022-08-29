Submit Release
Worlds Collide in this Mind-bending Music Video Featuring Link from Legend of Zelda

How video games are changing lives for the better

It’s a cultural conversation about gaming and how it can affect your life for better or worse.”
— Fish

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his music video debut, (Sam Fishman) "Fish" tackles “The Hero’s Journey” head-on. Shot and directed by Blurred Pictures, with a concept and story by Fish himself, “Stuck Inside A Video Game” highlights the parallels between video games and real life.

During the height of the pandemic, Fish discovered the joy of the video game “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.” While navigating the infamous Water Temple, Fish was inspired to write a poem that he would later turn into a song.

“There are so many layers to this music video. It’s a cultural conversation about addiction and getting out of your own way in order to find meaning and purpose in life. As a former habitual gamer, I have learned what a healthy gaming relationship looks like for me. I hope to pass this on to others who may be struggling and realize they are not alone.” - Fish

Standout Lyrics: “Hero’s journey never stops.”

The Ithaca-based artist is now teaming up with New Vine Records for a September 1st release on the “Who Is Fish?” youtube channel.

FISH - Stuck Inside A Video Game ft. Maddy Walsh (Official Music Video)

