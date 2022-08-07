Christian Chart-Topper HeIsTheArtist Celebrates His Birthday And Biblical Event With Two Singles

On August 8th, the #1 iTunes artist will release “God is on my Mind” and “Parted Waves.” Aug. 8th is also “Ashura,” Moses’ parting of the Red Sea.

I’m goin, I’m goin, I’m goin, I’m goin, I’m goin, I’m goin Party’s over The devil wants me Can’t you see that I am A child of God ”
— HeIsTheArtist

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his birthday, August 8th, 2022, eclectic, enigmatic and experimental Christian performer, HeIsTheArtist will celebrate by releasing two new singles, “God Is On My Mind” and the radio friendly “Parted Waves.” The latter will be promoted to Christian and AC/40, Top 40 radio. August 8th is also the Islamic holiday of “Ashura,” marking Moses’ parting of the Red Sea. The song conveys Lyric videos for both songs will be making their premieres that day on HeIsTheArtist’s Youtube channel. In this digital age, many lack patience, and “God Is On My Mind” serves as reassurance that God is with you always. The song reiterates the biblical message that sometimes you have to wait on God’s greatest gifts, but those gifts are worth the wait.

“Parted Waves” conveys the message that we can ask God for His assistance during our most troubling times. It is song about letting go, and letting God into your life. The song also alludes to people running during the massive number of mass shootings in America in 2022. Much like the Israelites, who fled from the Egyptians in “The Book Of Exodus” in the Bible, the victims required God’s assistance in order to reach safety. “Parted Waves” will hit radio airwaves on July 25th.

About HeIsTheArtist

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

For more information on HeIsTheArtist, please visit http://www.heistheartist.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

