Christian Chart-Topper HeIsTheArtist Celebrates His Birthday And Biblical Event With Two Singles

On August 8th, the #1 iTunes artist will release “God is on my Mind” and “Parted Waves.” Aug. 8th is also “Ashura,” Moses’ parting of the Red Sea.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his birthday, August 8th, 2022, eclectic, enigmatic and experimental Christian performer, HeIsTheArtist will celebrate by releasing two new singles, “God Is On My Mind” and the radio friendly “Parted Waves.” The latter will be promoted to Christian and AC/40, Top 40 radio. August 8th is also the Islamic holiday of “Ashura,” marking Moses’ parting of the Red Sea. The song conveys Lyric videos for both songs will be making their premieres that day on HeIsTheArtist’s Youtube channel. In this digital age, many lack patience, and “God Is On My Mind” serves as reassurance that God is with you always. The song reiterates the biblical message that sometimes you have to wait on God’s greatest gifts, but those gifts are worth the wait.

“Parted Waves” conveys the message that we can ask God for His assistance during our most troubling times. It is song about letting go, and letting God into your life. The song also alludes to people running during the massive number of mass shootings in America in 2022. Much like the Israelites, who fled from the Egyptians in “The Book Of Exodus” in the Bible, the victims required God’s assistance in order to reach safety. “Parted Waves” will hit radio airwaves on July 25th.

About HeIsTheArtist

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

