President Tsai welcomes St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to Taiwan

On August 7, a delegation led by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves arrived in Taiwan at the invitation of our government to begin a six-day visit until August 12. Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen offered a warm welcome to Prime Minister Gonsalves and his delegation on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan. This marks the prime minister's 12th visit to Taiwan, and 11th as prime minister, underscoring the steadfast, friendly ties between our two countries.

Spokesperson Chang stated that on the morning of August 8, President Tsai will welcome Prime Minister Gonsalves' delegation with military honors at the Presidential Office. In addition to attending meetings, they will witness the signing of a bilateral judicial cooperation agreement and a letter of intent for collaboration in higher education, further deepening our bilateral judicial and educational cooperation. At noon that day, President Tsai will host a state banquet for the delegation at the Presidential Office, at which an in-depth exchange of views will be held on the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Spokesperson Chang said that since diplomatic ties were established 41 years ago, Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have maintained close cooperation in many areas including education, women's empowerment, agricultural development, infrastructure, and information and communications technology. Noting that Prime Minister Gonsalves has spoken up in support of Taiwan on many occasions in the international community, Spokesperson Chang said that at this time, as China is conducting military exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait, Prime Minister Gonsalves has taken concrete action by leading this delegation, demonstrating the steadfast, friendly ties between our nations as well as his strong support for Taiwan.

The visiting delegation also includes Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement Orando Brewster; Office of the Prime Minister Permanent Secretary Angie William-Jackson; and National Insurance Services Board Chairman Lennox Bowman. Spokesperson Chang expressed hope that the visit of Prime Minister Gonsalves' delegation will help us form an even closer and more resilient bilateral relationship, enhance cooperation between our countries, and contribute to global democratic resilience.