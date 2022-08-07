Exhibitions seek to boost competitive edge of supporting industries

VIETNAM, August 7 -

HCM CITY — RX Tradex Vietnam has partnered with the Japan External Trade Organisation, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City and the HCM City Centre for Supporting Industries Development to organise METALEX Vietnam and Supporting Industry Show simultaneously in early October.

Nobuyuki Matsumoto, chief representative of JETRO's HCM City office, said a 2021 survey by his agency found that the local sourcing ratio for Japanese companies in Việt Nam is 37.4 per cent, a slight increase from the previous year, but much lower than in China (69.5 per cent) or Thailand (58.4 per cent).

He said over 86 per cent of Japanese firms wanted to increase the local sourcing of materials, components, and spare parts.

Based on the needs of Japanese companies, JETRO decided to organise the ‘Supporting Industry Show’ to boost co-operation between firms in supporting industries from the two countries, he said.

At the exhibition, Japanese companies would exhibit components and products they want to buy or entrust production in Việt Nam, he said.

Vũ Trọng Tài, general manager of RX Tradex, the organiser of METALEX, said the international exhibition on machine tools and metalworking solutions has attracted more than 250 brands from 20 countries and international pavilions from countries such as India, Taiwan, Germany, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

The event would enable global technology suppliers and the Vietnamese manufacturing community to exchange ideas, know-how and innovative solutions, he said.

The two expos would be organised from October 6 to 8 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. — VNS