Statement by Premier Dennis King on Team PEI competing at the 2022 Canada Games

CANADA, August 5 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement encouraging all Islanders to cheer on Team PEI at the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara:

“This is an exciting day! To see our Prince Edward Island delegation of athletes, coaches, managers, officials, and parents sporting the green and white Team PEI gear, with smiling faces, is the absolute best sight for the citizens of our great province.

Our athletes have prepared for years for this moment. They are ready to take on the country and represent their family, their communities, and their province.

It is a privilege only bestowed on a few, so I encourage all athletes to wear those colors proudly, and to energetically wave of Island flag as a signal of hope, unity, dignity, diversity, and community strength as they begin to compete in their respective sports.

To our athletes, you have trained hard for this. This is your moment. I encourage you all to meet this moment with drive and determination, compete your hardest, give it your best, enjoy every second, be proud of yourselves and your Island teammates, and most importantly be grateful for this incredible opportunity you have to compete at the highest level against the best athletes in our great country.

To all Islanders – let’s rally behind these young athletes and show them the entire Island is behind them.”