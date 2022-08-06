Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 5300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:25 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a screwdriver and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, 46 year-old Guzman Roberto, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.