Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Leads to an Arrest Made in 27 Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offenses That Occurred in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First, Second, Fourth and Fifth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to 27 Burglary Two and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred at establishments in the District. The offenses are listed below.
First District
- Burglary Two: At approximately 4:57 am, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-034-912
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:27 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-035-328
- Burglary Two: At approximately 4:10am, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-035-850
- Burglary Two: At approximately 1:44 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-399
- Burglary Two: At approximately 1:57 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 700 Block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-363-373
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:27 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 200 Block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-363-364
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:36 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-357
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:01 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-359
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:05 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Unit block of District Square, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-374
- Burglary Two: At approximately 3:09 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 700 block of Water Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-369
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:43 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-036-363
Second District
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 1:53 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-227
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:24 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-148
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:24 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-174
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:31 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 5600 block of Broad Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-185
- Burglary Two: At approximately 1:00 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-818
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:04 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 4600 block of 41st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-892
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 2:53 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-846
- Burglary Two: At approximately 5:28 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-844
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 6:00 am, in the 4600 block of 41st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-920
- Burglary Two: At approximately 3:19 am, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-033-444
- Burglary Two: At approximately 3:30 am, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-034-899
Fourth District
- Burglary Two: At approximately 12:24 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-801
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:11 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-035-312
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:13 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-035-303
Fifth District
- Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:58 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-063-366
- Burglary Two: At approximately 4:22 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-036-375
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Suitland, MD, who was a juvenile at the time of the offenses, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their partnership and assistance in investigating these cases.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
###