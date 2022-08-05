Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Leads to an Arrest Made in 27 Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offenses That Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First, Second, Fourth and Fifth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to 27 Burglary Two and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred at establishments in the District. The offenses are listed below.

First District

Burglary Two: At approximately 4:57 am, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the 400 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-034-912

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:27 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-035-328

Burglary Two: At approximately 4:10am, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1 st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-035-850

Burglary Two: At approximately 1:44 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of 4 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-399

Burglary Two : At approximately 1:57 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 700 Block of 8 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-363-373

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:27 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 200 Block of 7 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-363-364

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:36 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of 4 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-357

Destruction of Property : At approximately 3:01 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of 4 th Street, Southwest . CCN: 22-036-359

Destruction of Property : At approximately 3:05 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Unit block of District Square, Southwest . CCN: 22-036-374

Burglary Two : At approximately 3:09 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 700 block of Water Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-369

Destruction of Property : At approximately 3:43 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-036-363

Second District

Destruction of Property : At approximately 1:53 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-227

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:24 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-148

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:24 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-174

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:31 am, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 5600 block of Broad Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-012-185

Burglary Two : At approximately 1:00 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-818

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:04 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 4600 block of 41 st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-892

Destruction of Property : At approximately 2:53 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-846

Burglary Two : At approximately 5:28 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-844

Destruction of Property : At approximately 6:00 am, in the 4600 block of 41 st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-920

Burglary Two : At approximately 3:19 am, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-033-444

Burglary Two : At approximately 3:30 am, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-034-899

Fourth District

Burglary Two : At approximately 12:24 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-031-801

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:11 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-035-312

Burglary Two : At approximately 2:13 am, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-035-303

Fifth District

Destruction of Property : At approximately 3:58 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1 st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-063-366

Burglary Two : At approximately 4:22 am, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-036-375

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Suitland, MD, who was a juvenile at the time of the offenses, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their partnership and assistance in investigating these cases.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

