Public Health Officials Announce 30,762 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, August 5 - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29, 2022.









Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,594,415 cases, including 34,416 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.





As of last night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 140 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 241 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.





IDPH Director Sameer Vohra is urging parents and guardians to take the steps necessary to get children vaccinated, especially small children under 5 for whom COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by the CDC on June 18 . IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate healthcare providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5. Click HERE to view the resources for families





The counties listed at High Community Level are Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, Menard, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Warren in central Illinois; and Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:





Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19





At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.





IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state's population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.







A total of 23,052,786 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,626 doses. Since July 29, 67,379 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations. All data are provisional and are subject to change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.



