Readout of U.S.-Korea Customs Commissioners Meeting

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus met with Korea Customs Service Commissioner Mr. Yoon, Tae-sik for the 17th U.S.-Korea Customs leadership meeting in Washington D.C. The meeting was held in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of CBP’s entry into force of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement.

The two customs authorities discussed cooperation to expand trade between the two countries, ensure joint trade facilitation and supply chain security, and block dangerous goods at the border. They also discussed and agreed on ways to improve the performance and utilization of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, cooperation in risk management such as the exchange of marine cargo information, and cooperation in the Container Security Initiative (CSI). The Container Security Initiative is a program operated by CBP in cooperation with customs authorities around the world to inspect container cargo shipments scheduled to arrive in the U.S. CSI Busan has been operational since 2003, and the two customs authorities agreed to start work to expansion of the operating framework of CSI Busan.

In addition, the two customs authorities discussed the significant expansion of trade volumes between the two countries over the past decade due to the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, agreed in principle to pursue a data-sharing arrangement for risk management of cargo across both borders, and agreed to establish a communication channel between CBP and KSC to quickly share and resolve difficulties related to import and export issues and concerns raised by private companies in both countries.