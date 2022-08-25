Iana Dixon is proud to introduce a new service – A press release writing service.
Press release writing service created for your brand recognition and business growth.
Our agency will provide a press release writing service that creates an exceptional press release for your business that resonates with your audience.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon SEO Services Agency offers a new press release writing service that will be exclusively provided on the official website ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon, the founder and owner of Iana Dixon SEO Services Agency, created this service specifically for businesses of different levels. Iana Dixon will provide press release writing services that will be available on August 23, 2022.
A certified SEO expert, Iana Dixon, knows that press release writing is a must-do for every business for each level. It doesn’t matter it is a well-established business or a business that is making the first steps.
Iana Dixon is known for helping businesses to achieve their business goals. She is excited to welcome her fans to her official website ianadixon.com and the services they've requested.
A press release writing services range from $150 to $400 per project.
For more information about the press release writing services or an interview with Iana Dixon, please write to vip@ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon started planning to create her press release services after facing a genuine problem. Why do businesses ignore this incredibly useful and affordable resource to announce to the world their news, upcoming product lines, services, etc. She decided to share her SEO knowledge, experience, and success with others.
Iana is confident that she and her team have more than enough knowledge and skills to provide press release writing services for businesses of all levels. She knows what strategies and tactics to use to reach customers' goals.
Iana Dixon
+1 425-789-7155
email us here