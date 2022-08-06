Left turn from Maluhia Road onto Kaumualiʻi Highway closed starting August 11

Main, News Posted on Aug 5, 2022 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the traveling public that the left turn from Maluhia Road onto Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022. The closure is needed for construction intersection improvements consisting of an extended storage lane on Kaumualiʻi Highway.

During the road closure, vehicles wanting to travel west on Kaumualiʻi Highway from Maluhia Road will be directed to Kōloa Road. Ōma‘o Road should not be used as a detour as it is a narrow residential road and not designed for high volumes of traffic or truck traffic. As a reminder, the speed limit is 25 mph for the entire length of Ōma‘o Road.

The estimated completion date for the intersection improvements is September 15, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time.

