Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,688 in the last 365 days.

HIDOE News Release: HIDOE names finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition. 

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of the highest levels of dedication and passion for their students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our Hawaii public school system continues to focus on prioritizing and accelerating student learning, we are grateful to have outstanding teachers in the classroom to help lead the way.”


The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Teacher Complex Area School Subject or Grade
Makena Ale Castle-Kahuku Kahuku Elementary Kindergarten
Cornelio (CJ) Ancheta Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanaʻi-
Molokaʻi		 Lahainaluna High
 Math
Chayanee Brooks Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary English 
Malia Draper Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Waiheʻe Elementary Curriculum Coordinator
Shelby Ann Erdmann Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Waimea High English and Special Education
Jared Haiola Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Haleiwa Elementary Special Education and STEM
Michael Ida Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Kalani High
 Math and Computer Science
Nuikala Koerte Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Waianae Elementary Kindergarten
Cerina Livaudais Public Charter Schools
 Dreamhouse Ewa Beach Science and Computer Science
Leeann Manuel Campbell-Kapolei Ewa Makai Middle Curriculum Coordinator
Keevan Matsumoto Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Kaimuki High Special Education Student Services Coordinator
Joel Matsunaga Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-
Konawaena 		 Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-
Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area		 Health and Physical Education Resource Teacher
Daphne Okunaga Pearl City-Waipahu Pearl City High Math and Business
Kristi Taise Hilo-Waiākea Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area Resource Teacher
Deanne Takeno Kailua-Kalāheo Maunawili Elementary Academic Coach
Cherie Teraoka ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Aliamanu Middle Curriculum Coordinator

In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.

###

You just read:

HIDOE News Release: HIDOE names finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.