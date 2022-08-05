Florida HAF Awards More Than $277 Million to State's Most Vulnerable Homeowners and Prevents Active Foreclosures for Florida Households

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund,

Week of August 1 - August 5 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida continues to lead the nation in its effective administration of the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), awarding more than $277 million in total relief to more than 9,900 homeowners, with more than $31 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners. Through the effective administration of its HAF program, Florida has been able to stop active foreclosures for approved homeowners, keeping Florida families in their homes.

"The data shows that no state is administering HAF better than Florida. If it weren’t for our quick action to stand up and administer Florida’s HAF program, many Floridians would have lost their homes this summer," said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. "We’re not slowing down now. The DEO team remains committed to keeping Floridians in their homes, and we will continue expediting relief to the state’s most vulnerable homeowners, based on federal guidance, until funding is exhausted."

Based on the funds allocated to Florida and our tremendous outreach to Floridians, the HAF program has already received more Tier 1 applications than funding allocated to Florida. While this is great news that we will spend all the available funds and maximize the number of Floridians served, this means we may not be able to serve every applicant. We encourage homeowners who have been invited to apply to complete and submit their application as soon as possible so that they may be eligible for an award before funding for the HAF program is exhausted.

For Florida homeowners with unmet needs, other resources are available to assist eligible individuals with utility bills and other homeowner expenses through the Community Services Block Grant, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS



For homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.



CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Florida homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications can continue to receive help through the Florida HAF program at one of the eight in-person Customer Assistance Centers. At a Customer Assistance Center, homeowners may:

Upload documentation necessary to complete an application.

Complete and submit an application for relief through the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application.

PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 1 - AUGUST 5

Applications

A total of 9,902 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $277 million in awards to date. 23,422 homeowners have been invited to apply but have not started their applications. 18,132 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted. 20,515 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.



Registrations

77,001 eligible registrations have been submitted. 72,578 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief. 4,423 registrations are Tier 2.



COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: GETTING THE WORD OUT

DEO continues to connect with homeowners in Florida communities through through the following outreach efforts:

More than 655 outreach events have been facilitated with:

149 faith-based organizations.

134 community-based organizations.

189 local businesses.

79 local governments.

Additional outreach efforts include:

Partnerships with university campus organizations that focus on community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities.

Grassroots outreach efforts such as high-traffic canvassing, information booths, and speaking opportunities

The network of Florida Urban League Affiliates, providing services in 19 counties across the State of Florida, representing two-thirds of the state's population.

PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.

On June 24, 2022, DEO reached a key milestone – awarding more than $100 million to assist Florida's vulnerable homeowners.

On July 22, 2022, DEO announced more than $213 million in relief has been awarded to Floridians through the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund.

On July 30, 2022, DEO will close registration to assist homeowners who have already completed their registration or are currently applying for assistance through the program.



ABOUT HAF

Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

