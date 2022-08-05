August 5, 2022 – Texas Workforce Commission Spotlights Internship Opportunities and Career Development through National Intern Day with a Texas Twist Conference

Date: August 5, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board joined forces to celebrate National Intern Day by hosting the Texas Interns Unite! National Intern Day with a Texas Twist conference.

“Internships strengthen the future of Texas’ workforce and represent a critical step in career pathways,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ TWC ’s Texas Interns Unite! initiative is one of many programs offered to better connect students with valuable career opportunities.”

The conference featured former interns and speakers from Texas employers, motivational career coaching, and networking seminars to connect interns with career development opportunities while introducing employers to the future of Texas’ workforce. National Intern Day with a Texas Twist featured keynote presentations from Valerie G. Segovia, EdD, Director of Nuclear Power Institute and Director of Outreach & Education at Nuclear Engineering & Science Center, Joyce Johnson, Founder of the Why Sales Network, Chris Collins, Chief Inspiration Officer at Chris C Speaks, and Thomas Miranda, Founder and CEO of Sparkovation Advisors and Workforce Solutions Capital Area board member.

Additional panels and presentations at the conference featured former interns including Lauren Trevino, Associate Attorney, Davidson Troilo Ream & Garza, PC, Kassandra Gomez, Lead Teacher, The Rise School of Austin, and Saavan Nanavati, Software Engineer, Google.

“Earn-while-you-learn programs like internships and apprenticeships are a key pathway for young Texans to obtain a successful, high-demand career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Texas Interns Unite! provides students with a platform for networking, career development, and connecting with employers to gain hands-on work experience and advance their careers.”

Launched in June, the Texas Interns Unite! initiative emphasizes the many benefits of internships and connects interns across the state with Texas employers and each other. This digital platform allows the interns to build relationships and strengthen industry connections to create future career opportunities. Employers and interns looking to connect can join Texas Interns Unite! on LinkedIn for updates, new events, and possible internship opportunities.

“ TWC is committed to connecting employers with students across Texas as they chart their career path,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Internships strengthen the pipeline of future talent for Texas employers and provide a valuable chance for students to form industry connections and start their careers. In addition, I am thankful for our interns Josh Hall and Alejandro Perez and their contributions to our team throughout the summer.”

The Texas Interns Unite! initiative is connected to the Texas Internship Challenge, a leading statewide campaign that challenges employers to increase and promote internships for students in Texas. For more resources for employers and students, visit TWC ’s Texas Internship Challenge website, https://txinternshipchallenge.com. The portal provides a no-cost central point for employers to post internships and for students to access multiple paid and academic credit internship opportunities across the state.

The Texas Internship Challenge was developed as a result of a recommendation from the TWC , the Texas Education Agency, and THECB to Governor Greg Abbott as part of the Tri-Agency Initiative. Employers interested in providing paid internships for undergraduate Texas college and university students can be reimbursed through the Texas Working Off-Campus: Reinforcing Knowledge and Skills Internship Program (TXWORKS). In 2022–2023, the state will fund $10 per hour for eligible internships, and participating employers match that amount. Learn more here.

Photos from the Texas Interns Unite! National Intern Day with a Texas Twist Conference are available here.

