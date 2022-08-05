Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,673 in the last 365 days.

Former Police Officer Charged with Tampering with Evidence

LEWIS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now-former Hohenwald police officer.

Last month, at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of tampering with evidence against an officer with the Hohenwald police department. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that then-officer Travis Koch was involved in an incident that occurred on or about July 2nd that involved evidence tampering. 

On August 1st, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Travis Richard Koch (DOB 05/23/1984) with one count of Tampering with Evidence. On August 4th, Koch was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Police Officer Charged with Tampering with Evidence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.