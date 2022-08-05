Submit Release
Culvert Work Scheduled on SD. Highway 15 East of Wilmot

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
Contact: Dan Sitter, 605-882-5166

WILMOT, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that culvert replacement at the intersection of S.D. Highway 15 and 473rd Avenue, approximately six miles east of Wilmot, will start on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

The culvert replacement will be done one half width at a time. Motorists should be aware that traffic will be reduced to one 16 ft.-wide lane; and will be controlled by stop signs.

Milling and paving will start in mid-September and be completed this construction season. Duininck Inc. is the primary contractor for this construction project.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

