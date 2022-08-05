PennDOT Issues Update for Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job Ahead of Ag Progress Days

​State College, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job ahead of Penn State's Ag Progress Days. The work zone is about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

Drivers on Route 26 travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Motorists traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions from Monday, August 8, through Monday, August 15, to facilitate traffic flow to Ag Progress Days. There will be flaggers in the roadway directing traffic to the event site from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 10 through Friday, August 12.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route to the event site.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

