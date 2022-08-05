Submit Release
PennDOT Completes New Hanover Square Road Bridge Replacement Project, Reopens Highway in New Hanover Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened the bridge carrying New Hanover Square Road over a branch of Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a $2.7 million bridge replacement project.

The structure had been closed since September 2018 following a bridge inspection that found severe deterioration of the superstructure and bridge deck.

The purpose of this bridge improvement project is to provide a long-term transportation facility that is structurally sound, capable of handling the volume of expected traffic along this township road and improve motorist safety.

In addition to the bridge replacement, PennDOT's contractor replaced the culvert over an unnamed tributary; reconstructed and raised the approaches on both sides of the bridge and culvert to reduce flooding during weather events; constructed wider shoulders; upgraded guide rail; and performed other miscellaneous construction activities.

The three-span concrete, encased steel I-beam bridge and concrete box culvert were both built in 1934. The bridge carried approximately 4,941 vehicles per day prior to its closure.

Column Construction, Inc., of Glenmoore, Chester County was the general contractor on the project, which was financed with 100% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

