Northampton’s Cafe Balagan Opens New After-Hours Concept, Lyla Lounge, Starting August 12th
NORTHHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, August 12th, Main Street coffee shop Cafe Balagan, will debut its after-hours concept, Lyla Lounge (“Lyla” means “night” in Hebrew).
From 6 pm-11 pm Thursday-Saturday, the cafe will transform into an evening lounge, playing vibey music, pouring wine and beer, and serving light bites & charcuterie boards, in addition to its full daytime menu.
The space is meant to add a laid-back, cool evening experience to downtown Northampton’s nightlife offerings. Partners like New City Brewery, Provisions and Small Oven are all collaborating on the menu; each adding their local touch to the experience.
“We’ve slowly been expanding the concept and offerings at the cafe since we opened, and this felt like a natural next step. Balagan has such a cool customer base, and we know they’re looking for more nightlife options downtown,” said Northampton native and co-owner Rachael Workman.
“Lyla will have the kind of lounge atmosphere you’d find in our second home of Tel Aviv– elevated, intimate, sexy, but totally relaxed. You can grab an espresso and a pastry, or a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board. You can make the experience whatever you want.”
The cafe’s main seating space has already gotten a makeover in anticipation of the transformation. Plush leather couches and an oversized coffee table replaced metal stools and benches to offer a more intimate setting for its nighttime patrons.
“Lyla is a great spot for a drink before dinner or a show; but it’s also a perfect place to spend a full night, laughing with friends and enjoying a nice atmosphere,” says Adi Nagli, Co-Owner.
After the opening week, Lyla Lounge will be open every Thursday- Saturday 6 pm-11 pm at 241 Main Street in Northampton, next to their sister store, Balagan Cannabis. To learn more, visit lylalounge.com.
About: We are transforming Cafe Balagan into a relaxing, welcoming lounge after hours. Join us at Lyla Lounge for local bites, handpicked beer, and wine, and the best company around. For more information visit: https://lylalounge.com/
Chelsea Swift
