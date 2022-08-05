Persons released from medical isolation for COVID-19 are prohibited from entering Zhuhai from Macao within 30 days commencing on 5 August

MACAU, August 5 - The Macao Working Group of the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism was notified by the Zhuhai authorities that a person from Macao, who had been infected with COVID-19, has entered Zhuhai on 4 August after being released from quarantine, and has tested “re-positive” by nucleic acid testing in Zhuhai, which has affected and hampered the epidemic prevention and control work in the two places.

In order to further reduce the risk of community outbreak in the two places and consolidate the hard-won achievements in the fight against the epidemic, after comprehensive assessment, at the request of the Zhuhai authorities, those who have been released from medical isolation for COVID-19 infection are barred from entering Zhuhai from Macao within 30 days commencing on 5 August.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre once again appeals to the public to maintain vigilance, continue to cooperate with the anti-epidemic policies of the authorities, and observe personal protection precautions properly, such as reducing gatherings, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask at all times, and washing hands frequently.