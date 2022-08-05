Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,670 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Jackson To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Kathleen Jackson of Beaumont is a board member of the Texas Water Development Board, where she has served since 2014. She is a registered Professional Engineer and former chairman of the Southeast Texas Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She is a member of the Environmental Flows Advisory Group and Texas Farm Bureau and a board member and former president of the Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation. She is former president of the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County, a former board member of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle, and a former member of the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors and the Texas Water Conservation Association. Additionally, she has participated on the Sabine and Neches Rivers Bay and Estuary Environmental Flows Assessment Program Stakeholders Committee. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Jackson To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.