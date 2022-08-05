Governor Abbott Appoints Jackson To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Kathleen Jackson of Beaumont is a board member of the Texas Water Development Board, where she has served since 2014. She is a registered Professional Engineer and former chairman of the Southeast Texas Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She is a member of the Environmental Flows Advisory Group and Texas Farm Bureau and a board member and former president of the Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation. She is former president of the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County, a former board member of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle, and a former member of the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors and the Texas Water Conservation Association. Additionally, she has participated on the Sabine and Neches Rivers Bay and Estuary Environmental Flows Assessment Program Stakeholders Committee. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.