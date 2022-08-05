Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6 percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary June job estimates show an increase 27,300 jobs for a total of 2,727,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 31,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 4,300 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the revised May 2022 rate of 3.3 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 5.6 percent in June 2021, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for June 2022 was 2,716,300, of which 2,619,600 were employed and 96,800 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,031,800, of which 2,925,200 were employed and 106,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.5 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,416,100, of which 3,288,700 were employed and 127,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.7 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring increased by 0.3 percentage points while the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 19,400, while the number of employed increased by 72,400, and the number of unemployed decreased by 52,900. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 32,500, while the number of employed increased by 88,100, and the number of unemployed decreased by 55,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 31,200, while the number of employed increased by 97,100 and the number of unemployed decreased by 65,900. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 2.0 percentage points while the Suburban Ring decreased by 1.9 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 27,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 31,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 4,300 jobs over-the-month. Eight private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in manufacturing (900 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (3,500 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (5,600 jobs); information (1,800 jobs); financial activities (3,300 jobs); professional and business services (7,400 jobs); leisure and hospitality (8,500 jobs) and other services (600 jobs). One private sector remained the same which was education and health services. Government overall decreased by 4,300 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 3,600 jobs, state government decreased by 100 jobs and the local government decreased by 600 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 81,900 jobs. The private sector increased by 82,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 900 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (500 jobs); mining, logging & construction (2,700 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (10,000 jobs); information (1,300 jobs) professional and business services (14,200 jobs); educational and health services (10,600 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (40,900 jobs) and other services (2,800 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-200 jobs). Government overall decreased by 900 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 9,500 jobs, State government increased 5,300 jobs and the local government increased 3,300 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Attachments