Construction of Median Crossover for Emergency Vehicles Could Cause Traffic Delays

Friday, August 05, 2022 | 01:38pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting temporary lane closures on I-24 in Montgomery County while constructing a new median crossover.

The crossover at mile marker 12.6 will be utilized by emergency and first responder vehicles to access both east and westbound lanes of the interstate between Exit 11 (SR 76) and Exit 19 (SR 256).

Work will begin Monday, Aug. 8, with a single-lane closure in the westbound lanes from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Weather permitting, all work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

