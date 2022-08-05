Erickson says Inflation Reduction Act Won’t Solve Economic Woes for Americans-Oregon Gas Prices Above National Average
Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon’s new CD 6, spoke out today with concerns about the U.S. economy. Oregonians are faring worse than other states.
The Inflation Reduction Act will not solve our problems. Instead, it’s an unfortunate mechanism to push liberal agendas unrelated to reducing the economic burden on Americans.”TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon’s new CD 6, spoke out today with concerns about the U.S. economy. Prices are increasing at the fastest pace in 40 years, and the Fed has increased the interest rate again. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is hesitant to say the country is in a recession, there have been two straight quarters of economic decline, with the last quarter being the “worst on record.”
Oregonians are faring worse than other states in the nation. A new report found Oregon gas prices remain almost $1 per gallon above the national average.
Erickson, who has three decades of experience in transportation and logistics, said that flawed policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are causing skyrocketing food prices, record-high fuel costs, baby formula shortages, and more.
“The United States recently had one of the strongest economies in the world, but Biden and Pelosi’s policies are slowly dismantling it. The latest reckless spending spree from Democrats - the Inflation Reduction Act - will not solve our problems. Instead, it’s an unfortunate mechanism to push liberal agendas unrelated to reducing the economic burden on Americans.”
Erickson said part of the challenges that come with getting our country back on track includes getting people to work and improving our nation’s infrastructure.
“We must focus on infrastructure development and improving job opportunities and growth for Oregonians. This will alleviate some of the supply-chain issues. President Biden’s proposal is simply more of the same, and no matter what you call it, you feel the pain at the pump and the grocery store," Erickson said.
Erickson concluded that he would be a strong advocate for American energy independence and limited government overreach while in Congress.
About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is the founder and President of AFMS in Tigard. AFMS is a supply chain and logistics consulting firm serving customers for over 30 years. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife (a nurse) and two children. He is the Republican candidate in the race for U.S. Representative in Oregon’s sixth Congressional District, which includes parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties. This is the first time in nearly 40 years that Oregon has added an additional seat in the U.S. House. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org.
