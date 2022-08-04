IDOA SENDS NOTICES OF REVOCATION TO DOG DEALERS OPERATING IN VIOLATION OF THE ANIMAL WELFARE ACT
ILLINOIS, August 4 - Entities are charged with operating as pet shops without a license
The three businesses are operating as "Furry Babies" with locations in Rockford, Aurora, and Lombard, and are currently licensed as Dog Dealers. Under Illinois law, only pet shop operators are permitted to sell and/or offer to sell dogs at retail to the public, and all dogs sold at retail must be obtained from an animal control facility or animal shelter. These licensed dog dealers have been found to be offering for sale and/or selling dogs at retail to the public.
The businesses were notified of the applicable licensing requirements and restrictions when their dog dealer licenses were issued. This is a result of routine investigations the department conducts to ensure compliance with laws that keep animals safe.
A pre-hearing conference before an Administrative Law Judge is set for August 31, 2022.