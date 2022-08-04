Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,659 in the last 365 days.

IDOA SENDS NOTICES OF REVOCATION TO DOG DEALERS OPERATING IN VIOLATION OF THE ANIMAL WELFARE ACT

ILLINOIS, August 4 - Entities are charged with operating as pet shops without a license


SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has provided petitions of license revocation to three businesses alleging that they were operating as pet shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required by the Animal Welfare Act (225 ILCS 605/3). According to the petitions, the businesses are alleged to be "engaging in business as a pet shop operator[s] without a license therefor," as required by Section 3 of the Act.


The three businesses are operating as "Furry Babies" with locations in Rockford, Aurora, and Lombard, and are currently licensed as Dog Dealers. Under Illinois law, only pet shop operators are permitted to sell and/or offer to sell dogs at retail to the public, and all dogs sold at retail must be obtained from an animal control facility or animal shelter. These licensed dog dealers have been found to be offering for sale and/or selling dogs at retail to the public.


The businesses were notified of the applicable licensing requirements and restrictions when their dog dealer licenses were issued. This is a result of routine investigations the department conducts to ensure compliance with laws that keep animals safe.


A pre-hearing conference before an Administrative Law Judge is set for August 31, 2022.

You just read:

IDOA SENDS NOTICES OF REVOCATION TO DOG DEALERS OPERATING IN VIOLATION OF THE ANIMAL WELFARE ACT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.