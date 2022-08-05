Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings over next three months

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host monthly screening events in Alton and St. Charles this August, September, and October.





DJJ is looking to fill multiple openings for juvenile justice specialists at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. Individuals interested in applying must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, with a valid driver's license and bachelor's degree, and must be eligible to work in the United States. Applicants should bring a copy of their driver's license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number if applicable.





Screenings will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the Illinois Youth Center located at 3825 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles on August 16, September 13, and October 18. Additional screenings will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Alton Mental Health Center located at 4500 College Ave. in Alton on August 18, September 15, and October 20. Screenings last four to six hours.



