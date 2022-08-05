Chase Buchanan Brand Ambassador David Howell Joins the Golfing Elite with 700 DP World Tour Events

Golfer David Howell has reinforced his legend status on the DP World Tour after teeing up for his 700th event at the 2022 Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale.

/EIN News/ -- Paphos, Cyprus, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After teeing up for his 700th event at the 2022 Cazoo Open this week, David Howell, who is a brand ambassador for the wealth management firm Chase Buchanan, has reinforced his legend status in the golfing world.

This accolade has only been achieved so far by two golfing celebrities in their own right, namely Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Sam Torrance. Now there are three players who have reached the landmark and David sits just 17 starts short of Jiménez's all-time appearance record.

Making his DP World Tour debut in 1994 at the Benson and Hedges International Open, the following 28 years have shown his passion and inspiration as Howell achieved five wins and played on two winning European Ryder Cup teams. It's this success and longevity that attracted him as a Chase Buchanan brand ambassador, showing his character and global ethics at every turn.

David Howell, who is now a popular commentator on Sky Sports covering the 2022 Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale commented, “You couldn't dream it actually, I don't think there's ever a time that you're on Tour and think that you'd reach the number of 700. It's not something that you aim for but it's something that comes your way if you're out here long enough and of course I'm very proud. My partnership with Chase Buchanan is more personal than most as a result of my experiences as a younger athlete. Being part of the team and representing Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management on golf’s global stage is an honour."

Chase Buchanan Group CEO Lee Eldridge replied, “Having worked with David Howell for nearly two seasons we we have a huge amount of respect for his outstanding sporting achievements and the off-course respect he has amongst his peers. David has shown real personality, the clients and partners of Chase Buchanan immediately warmed to his people centred attitude. He genuinely understands the value of tailored financial advice, especially for those working and living overseas as a professional sports personality, and we are honoured that he continues through his career working with Chase Buchanan.”

Chase Buchanan Wealth Managements overarching aim is to give high quality, trusted advice that’s in the very best interests of their clients. They have offices and local advisers across the globe including Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Belgium, US and Canada. Chase Buchanan supports British expats and foreign nationals living abroad with trusted advice, made simple.







Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Chase Buchanan Ltd

+357 2501 0455



Attachment