Maryland Wholesale Produce Market Receives Funding For Expansion

August 5, 2022

Joint Funding Provided by State and County

JESSUP, MD (August 5, 2022) – On Thursday, August 4, Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder joined Howard County officials and members of the Maryland Food Center Authority Board to announce an $11 million investment between the state and Howard County to upgrade the Maryland Wholesale Produce Market. The combined funding will help expand refrigeration capacity and allow for an enclosed expansion of the Market’s back dock. The Market, located in Jessup, serves as a major link in the food supply chain for the entire mid-Atlantic region, connecting local farmers, wholesale produce vendors, grocery stores, and restaurants, offering a large variety of produce as a source for items that might otherwise be unavailable unless purchased in very large shipments.

“The upgrades to this facility will ensure the continued successful operations of this center,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder. “The many challenges of COVID-19 have highlighted the need for this distribution hub, connecting the Maryland farm community with restaurants, grocery stores, and so much more. The state’s investment will strengthen this link in the food supply chain for years to come.”

Built in 1976, the Maryland Wholesale Produce Market (Market) began operation under the Maryland Food Center Authority (Authority). The Authority leases space in the Market to privately-owned companies engaged in the wholesale distribution of fresh produce. The Market is a critical link in the daily supply of produce to restaurants, chain grocers, hotels, wholesale food processors, and consumer buying groups. The Market encompasses 333,000 square feet of terminal space.

# # #



