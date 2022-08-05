Canadian Officials Laud FYM Foundation and Greet Iglesia Ni Cristo on its Anniversary
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) celebrates its 108th anniversary and 50th year in the country, Canadian officials extend their greetings and well-wishes.
Ottawa Vice Mayor Laura Ducas presents the proclamation certificate to INC Minister of the Gospel Voltaire Tamisin, joined by other Ministers and members of the Church, on July 20, 2022 at City Hall.
On July 20, 2022 at the Ottawa City Hall grounds, Ottawa Vice Mayor Laura Ducas read and presented to the INC a Proclamation from Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declaring July 27 as Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Day.
Part of the certificate states, "The City of Ottawa congratulates the Executive Minister Brother Eduardo Manalo, Iglesia Ni Cristo members, and supporters of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation worldwide on their 108th anniversary. It recognizes its great years of community support through ministry, service, and assistance."
A few hours later, Greg Fergus (Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and President of the Treasury Board) read a formal declaration in front of the Canada Parliament Building in downtown Ottawa, acknowledging the efforts of the INC members through the activities of the FYM Foundation.
"The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, Inc., embodying unity and civic duty, is in the service of volunteerism and philanthropic causes. It leads the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s humanitarian advocacies and projects, relieving and alleviating poverty by providing basic needs to those in need."
Indeed the Church Of Christ members are resolute in their effort to extend help to the less fortunate at this very challenging time.
The INC strives to be a community partner that helps not only in Canada but in more than 162 countries and territories where it has active members and congregations.
###
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
cebsi.canada@incmedia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other