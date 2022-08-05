Submit Release
Notice of Funding Availability - Technical Assistance for Stormwater Management and Related Regulations

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide training workshops and educate stakeholders on compliance with the District of Columbia’s Stormwater Management (SWM) regulations and SWM Best Management Practices (BMPs), now often called Green Infrastructure; help implement the District's stormwater management regulations and related regulations; improve stakeholders’ understanding of compliance; expand and deepen the Department’s stormwater management technical guidance; and evaluate the Department’s internal plan review process regarding GI. The amount available for the first two years of the project is $900,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2219-RRD” in the subject line

The deadline for application submissions is September 6, 2022.  The online application must be time- stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to:  [email protected]

