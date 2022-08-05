Virtual Machine Market is Expected to Reach USD 23884.74 Mn by 2029, Registering a CAGR of 14.80%
The demand for virtual machines is anticipated to increase dramatically due to the expanding usage of cloud technologies and the developments in computing technology. These machines enable enterprises to carry out various operations digitally without deploying the necessary hardware. Organizations also gain a great deal from the deployment of virtual machines because it reduces the costs related to their data infrastructure.
Global virtual machine market was valued at USD 7917.45 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23884.74 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Segmentation : Global Virtual Machine Market
The virtual machine market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, organization size, ram storage, temporary storage and industry vertical. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
System Virtual Machines
Process Virtual Machines
Platform
Windows
Mac
Linux
Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
RAM Storage
5 GiB
1 GiB
2 GiB
4GiB
8GiB
16 GiB
32GiB
Others
Temporary Storage
4 GiB
8 GiB
16 GiB
32 GiB
64GiB
96 GiB
128 GiB
Others
Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecommunications and IT
Government and Public Sector
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods and Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Major Market Competitors/Players
Amazon (U.S.)
Citrix Systems Inc (U.S.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (U.S.)
IBM (U.S.)
Microsoft (U.S.)
Oracle (U.S.)
Parallels Inc (U.S.)
Red Hat Inc. (U.S.)
Nutanix (U.S.)
Pure Storage Inc., (U.S.)
NetApp (U.S.)
Nasstar (U.K.)
Datacom Group Ltd (New Zealand)
NComputing Co. LTD (U.S.)
VMware Inc. (U.S.)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Virtual Machine Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Virtual Machine Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Virtual Machine Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Virtual Machine Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Virtual Machine Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Virtual Machine Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Virtual Machine Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
