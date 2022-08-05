Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,638 in the last 365 days.

DOEE Announces Release of ‘Roadmap’ to Electrify Vehicles by 2045

Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666, [email protected]

Transportation Electrification Roadmap targets cleaner air and carbon neutrality for all Washingtonians

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) announce the release of a broad-ranging Transportation Electrification Roadmap (TER) to help the District transition its local transportation modes to zero-emission vehicles by 2045. The TER is an encompassing plan to help Washington, DC become carbon neutral by 2050, as called for in the Clean Energy DC Omnibus Act of 2018 (CEDC Act).

“This roadmap is critical to help the District prioritize and contribute to a green and equitable economy across all Wards. We recognize with the important foundation of the 2018 Clean Energy Act, the performance data has provided the District with incredible insight into how we will reach our goals of being a carbon neutral city by 2050,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells. “By establishing mandates, these efforts will ensure that access to — and benefits from—transportation electrification are equitable and accessible to all District residents."

Emissions from diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles contribute approximately 24% of the District's annual citywide greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). The TER focuses on shifting private, public, and transit vehicles from traditional fossil fuels to highly efficient and zero-emission electric vehicles, using three key methods:

  1. Identifying and pursuing short-term strategies for the District to achieve at least 25% zero-emission vehicle registrations by 2030.
  2. Informing and guiding the District’s medium-term strategy for converting its public buses, high-capacity private passenger/light-duty vehicles, and commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2045.
  3. Outlining clear pathways to achieve 100% replacement of DC’s school buses with electric buses at the end of their useful life.

The TER suggests various initiatives to maximize EV adoption and emissions reduction, including but not limited to:

  • Public engagement targeted to low/middle-income and working-class communities in Wards 5, 7, and 8 to support a fair and equitable transition to electric vehicles;
  • Educational opportunities on benefits of EV charging with large DC-area employers, commercial entities, Business Improvement Districts (bids), property developers, car dealerships and others;
  • Training opportunities with labor unions, trade organizations, and other groups to build a workforce that can support EVs and also deliver good-paying jobs for District residents;
  • A substantial increase in EV charging in publicly accessible locations, residential neighborhoods, multi-unit dwellings and workplaces, as well as a direct current fast charging (DCFC) network to help the taxi-cab industry transition to electric and meet their high mileage needs; and
  • Creating EV and charging infrastructure policies that affect all transportation modes.

The TER supplements existing efforts to electrify District public transportation options. For example, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) committed to transitioning its entire fleet to electric buses based on results of a two-year Circulator Electric Bus Pilot; DDOT is developing a DC Circulator Sustainability Plan that includes a comprehensive fleet transition plan. Included as a key part of the TER is a pilot project that will teach the fleet management staff at the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to optimize the operations and maintenance of electric school buses.

DOEE’s TER implementation will be coordinated through the Transportation Electrification Working Group run by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure (DMOI). The TER was drafted by DOEE grantee the Electrification Coalition (EC) and DOEE State Energy Program (SEP) staff. For more information, please visit Electric Vehicles Resources.

You just read:

DOEE Announces Release of ‘Roadmap’ to Electrify Vehicles by 2045

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.