MassDEP Air Quality Advisory: Impact Expected Across Western, Central and Eastern Counties in Massachusetts 

WHAT: Due to an expected increase in ozone levels tomorrow in western, central and eastern areas of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) today is issuing an air quality alert effective from 11:00AM until 11:00PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for eastern Hampshire and Hampden counties, southern Worcester County, central and southeastern Middlesex County and Essex County. Air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here.

WHEN: Effective from 11:00AM until 11:00PM tomorrow, August 4, 2022.

