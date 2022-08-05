Submit Release
Meeting between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, Phnom Penh, 5 August 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken on 5 August 2022. Minister Balakrishnan and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the United States. There is good momentum in high-level exchanges, including visits by Prime Minister Lee to the US and working visits to Singapore by several Cabinet Secretaries to Singapore.  Minister Balakrishnan invited Secretary Blinken to visit Singapore. Minister Balakrishnan welcomed the US’ continued and constructive engagement in the region, and looked forward to the early conclusion of an open, inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

 

 

Minister Balakrishnan and Secretary Blinken discussed regional and global issues, including US-China relations and recent developments in the Taiwan Strait. Minister Balakrishnan emphasised the need to avoid miscalculation and accidents, which could lead to an escalatory spiral and destabilise the region. He encouraged greater engagement by the senior leadership and dialogue by all sides to build strategic trust.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 AUGUST 2022

 

 

Min_Blinken

 

Meeting between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh on 5 August 2022

 

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

