MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Articles in the Indonesian Media on the Case Related to Surya Darmadi and His Whereabouts

In response to articles in the Indonesian media on the case related to Surya Darmadi and his whereabouts, the MFA Spokesperson said:

 

“According to our immigration records, Surya Darmadi is currently not in Singapore. If Indonesia makes an official request to Singapore with the necessary supporting information, Singapore will render the necessary assistance to Indonesia, within the ambit of our laws and international obligations.”

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 AUGUST 2022

