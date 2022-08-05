Emergence of Advanced & Automated Gel Documentation Systems Shaping Market Growth Path: Fact.MR Analysis

Gel Documentation Systems Market Analysis By Product (Instruments, Software & Accessories) By Light Source (Light Emitting Diodes, UV & Lasers) By Detection Technique (UV Detectors, Fluorescence & Chemiluminescence) By Application, End-Use & Region – Insights 2022 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gel documentation systems market is currently valued at around US$ 277 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2026.



Gel imaging systems often referred to as gel documentation systems, are cutting-edge medical devices that accomplish the task of photographing, documenting, or recording stained DNA and protein on a sophisticated digital platform. The components of a gel imaging system can include an imaging system, a computer, a light source, analysis software, and a printer.

Gel documentation systems are in high demand due to the necessity for equipment that can track data continually and aid in data analysis. Data collection for scientists is made simpler by sophisticated gel documenting tools. They have advanced capabilities that need less total protein and fewer antibodies (both primary and secondary), give enhanced repeatability, and are supported by better software and technology, all of which facilitate the precise quantification of data. With the use of these tools, high-quality data can be gathered and sample analysis can be carried out more affordably.

Some of the major factors anticipated to propel global market growth include the high rate of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, rising funding for genomic and proteomic research, and growing numbers of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and diagnostic centres.

Demand for gel documentation systems will also rise due to the expansion of clinical laboratories, medical and research institutes, academics, diagnostics centres, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for gel documentation systems is currently valued at US$ 277 million.

Demand for gel documentation systems is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2026.

The software segment holds 32% share of the global gel documentation systems market.

The United States market for gel documentation systems is currently valued at US$ 97 million.

Need for automated and advanced gel documentation systems to open new opportunities for market players.





“Over the next four years, the market is anticipated to experience revenue growth due to aspects such as rapid developments in gel imaging systems, growing adoption of advanced gel documentation tools in research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies, as well as rising healthcare spending across the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The market for gel documentation systems is highly fragmented, and some big competitors account for the vast bulk of industry income. To take advantage of opportunities and boost their revenue share in the market, major players are concentrating on research and development operations.

A basic gel documentation system called G:BOX F3 has been developed by Syngene Fluorescence and Visible Applications. In contrast, blot imaging devices are used to find DNA, RNA, and protein that have been taken from either cells or tissue.





Segmentation of Gel Documentation Systems Industry Research

By Product : Instruments Software Accessories

By Light Source : Light Emitting Diodes UV Lasers

By Detection Technique : UV Detectors Fluorescence Chemiluminescence

By Application : Nucleic Acid Quantification Protein Quantification Others

By End Use : Academic & Research Institutes Pharma & Biotech Companies Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gel documentation systems, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (instruments, software, accessories), light source (light emitting diodes, UV, lasers), detection technique (UV detectors, fluorescence, chemiluminescence), application (nucleic acid quantification, protein quantification, others), and end use (academic & research institutes, pharma & biotech companies, diagnostic laboratories, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

