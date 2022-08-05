Stop on Red Week Stresses Dangers of Running Red Lights

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to always obey traffic signals as part of national Stop on Red Week.

The campaign, which is an initiative of the National Coalition for Safer Roads (NCSR), runs from Sunday, August 7 to Saturday, August 13, 2022. It is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of running red lights and other traffic signals that lead to preventable crash related fatalities.

PennDOT classifies red-light running as an aggressive driving behavior, which puts motorists, passengers, and others on the road at an increased risk of a crash.

The number of crashes involving drivers failing to stop at a red light in PennDOT's District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, is on the rise. After recording 231 red light running crashes in 2019, the figure increased to 239 in 2020 and 280 in 2021, according to PennDOT data.

There was one recorded fatality in the northwest region last year as a result of red-light running crashes and 146 suspected serious injuries.



Nationwide, the NCSR said more than 4.2 million drivers ran red lights in 2021, with more than 1.3 million occurring between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, Independence Day weekend was ranked atop the list for red light running during holiday travel periods.

Two people died each day in the United States, on average, in red-light related crashes in 2019, and from 2008 to 2019, there were an estimated 9,227 total fatalities.

As the Pennsylvania Driver's Manual states, traffic signals are installed at intersections to control the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Below is a brief explanation of the meaning behind the lights on traffic signals:

Red Light

When there is a steady red light, stop before crossing the marked stop line or crosswalk. If you cannot see any lines, stop before entering the intersection. Wait for a green light before you start. You may turn right while the light is red, unless a "No Turn on Red" sign is posted at the intersection. You must first stop, check for and yield to pedestrians and other traffic. You may also turn left after you stop at a red light, if you are in the left lane and are turning left from a one-way street onto another one-way street, unless a sign tells you not to turn. You must first stop and yield to pedestrians and other traffic.