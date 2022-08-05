Work Scheduled on Route 23 (Walnut Street) at Route 30 Interchange in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Widening and median replacement is part of $22 million Walnut Street Extension project

Harrisburg, PA – Work on the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, is set to begin next week.







Weather permitting, on Monday, August 8, the contractor will begin concrete roadway widening and median replacement on Route 23 between the eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 30.





A long-term lane restriction will be in place in both directions of Route 23. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. This phase of the project is expected to be completed by October 28, 2022.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





This multi-modal project includes extending Walnut Street as a new two-lane road from the Route 30 Interchange to a roundabout intersection with an extended Ben Franklin Boulevard connecting to Greenfield Road.





The plan also calls for a new 167-foot -long, 54-footwide steel bridge and construction of a section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway (GLHP) just to the east of the new road.





The 1.2-mile-paved heritage trail will accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists and will be constructed in a manner consistent with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan (ATP).





Kinsley Construction of York, PA is the prime contractor on this $22 million project. Work is expected to be completed by November 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



