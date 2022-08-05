PennDOT Urges Motorists to Stay Alert for Flaggers

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to stay alert for Flaggers.

PennDOT and its industry partners are working to improve our roadways. These improvements require highway workers to share the roadways with vehicles. All motorists should stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers, avoid distractions, give your full attention to the road, be patient, and always expect the unexpected.



"Our work zones are designed to protect both our workers as well as the traveling public as we improve our roadways. Reducing your speed, using caution and providing space for us to work will result in both a successful project for us and safe arrival for the traveling public." said Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Robb C. Dean, P.E.

Learn more about highway workers in a short video message shared on YouTube. The video will also be shared to PennDOT's social media feeds on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Under Title 75, Section 3326, motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days. Additionally, fines for certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.

For more information on work zone safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

