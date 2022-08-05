PennDOT Announces an Online Plans Display for the SR 4043, Section D51, Bridge Replacement Project over Branch Sherman Creek in Scott Township, Wayne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 4043, Section D51, bridge replacement project over Branch Sherman Creek. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Scott Center School House.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Branch Sherman Creek that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

This project consists of replacing the existing corrugated plastic pipes with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional proposed work includes approach pavement replacement, rock scour protection, guide rail updates, and drainage improvements. The new culvert will provide two 9-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders for a new roadway width of 22 feet.

The roadway at the bridge site will be closed to all traffic and detoured during construction and is expected to be closed for approximately three to four months. One detour route is proposed. Beginning south of the project area, the vehicle detour will follow T-787 (Mountain Road) and T-673 (Criddle Road) resulting in a 4.7 mile vehicle detour.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in February 2023. Construction work is anticipated to take place in the spring of 2024.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The in-person plans display will be held at the Scott Center School House, located at 913 Fairmount Road, Starrucca, PA 18462 on August 8th at 7:00 p.m. The public comment period is from August 9, 2022 to August 23, 2022. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Wayne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 4043, Section D51, Bridge Replacement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Justin Marchegiani, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-3504 or jmarchegia@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

