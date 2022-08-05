“Bimi Boo” Educational Series for Kids Launches on Prime Video
Positive and healthy kids show entertains with quality animation while teaching kindness and imparting knowledgeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and Friends,” a new educational series designed with child development in mind, is now available on Prime Video. The show, which centers around a group of playful cartoon animals who explore the world in search of adventure and learning, engages young viewers between the ages of two and six with catchy songs and exciting adventures into the unknown.
“Kids can explore and learn in amazing ways when engaged with Bimi Boo the puppy,” said a spokesperson. “Bimi Boo and his diverse group of friends will leave no stone unturned in their quest for fun discovery.”
“The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and Friends” inspires young children to be curious and unabashedly inquisitive. The show concentrates on complex topics and a global mindset, teaching things like dance, art, physics and biology. Bimi Boo also portrays strong female characters.
Children will be influenced by the friendship and kindness displayed by Bimi Boo and his friends. Each of Bimi Boo’s friends has a special talent or attribute that they share with the group. For example, Ben the healthy hippo makes soup and keeps his friends healthy with tips and tricks; Heidi is a bubbly bunny, constantly ready to dance and cheer a moody day; and Maggie is the mature llama, always reading and teaching her friends the value of a magical book. Parents can enjoy “Bimi Boo” alongside their toddlers to discover their blossoming interests and curiosities.
What makes “Bimi Boo” unique in children’s entertainment is its clear mission to keep the content safe and healthy. Bimi Boo Kids provides a large list of interactive learning apps with fun and educational games designed for young minds. The apps have proven to be popular with children and parents alike. This also demonstrates it is a company run by actual parents who are creating content for their own children. They have a stake in the security of the content too.
Bimi Boo Kids also has eco-friendly, nontoxic wood toys that are manufactured with quality, ensuring that kids can develop cognitive and mental abilities in a safe environment. In addition, their popular educational songs videos are available on YouTube.
Bimi Boo Kids’ skilled team of writers and animaters use the leading methodologies to properly calibrate their content to support healthy childhood development. Their techniques are based on the research and work of leading child development thinkers, such as Maria Montessori, Rudolph Steiner, John Dewey, Jean Piaget and Lev Vygotsky. These methods help to instill curiosity, creativity, humanity, cooperation and respect for others.
The first 10 episodes of “The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and Friends” are available on Prime Video at www.amazon.com/Incredible-Stories-Bimi-Boo-Friends/dp/B097JVYZ8R.
To learn more, visit https://bimiboo.com.
Media Relations
Bimi Boo Kids
pr@bimiboo.com