Representative Toni Rose‘s statement on The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

by: Rep. Rose, Toni
08/05/2022

Representative Toni Rose‘s statement on The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decision to deny approval of Texas' application to extend postpartum Medicaid services from 2 months to 6 due to eligibility restrictions included in the application:

"House Bill 133 was a historic legislative achievement for Texas moms and families. When the bill was originally passed, reproductive rights were Constitutionally protected and secured. With the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade and the wave of anti-abortion measures sweeping country, everything has changed. Now more than ever before, it is critical that all Texas moms have access to the comprehensive healthcare services they need to not only remain healthy, but to take care of their families as well. I am determined to pass this bill, with the full 12 month extension, next legislative session.” - Representative Toni Rose

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.306

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0664

(512) 463-0476 Fax

Dallas Physical Office:

3155 S. Lancaster Rd.

Suite 220

Dallas, Texas 75216

(214) 371-3300

(214) 371-3304 Fax

Balch Springs Office:

3117 Hickory Tree Rd.

Balch Springs, Texas

75180

