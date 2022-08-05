Representative Toni Rose‘s statement on The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
Representative Toni Rose‘s statement on The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
by: Rep. Rose, Toni08/05/2022
Representative Toni Rose‘s statement on The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decision to deny approval of Texas' application to extend postpartum Medicaid services from 2 months to 6 due to eligibility restrictions included in the application:
"House Bill 133 was a historic legislative achievement for Texas moms and families. When the bill was originally passed, reproductive rights were Constitutionally protected and secured. With the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade and the wave of anti-abortion measures sweeping country, everything has changed. Now more than ever before, it is critical that all Texas moms have access to the comprehensive healthcare services they need to not only remain healthy, but to take care of their families as well. I am determined to pass this bill, with the full 12 month extension, next legislative session.” - Representative Toni Rose
