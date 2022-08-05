New Haven Barracks / Cruelty to a child, Furnishing and enabling consumption of alcohol to a minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B502022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/26/2022 / Afternoon hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Addison County
VIOLATION:
- Cruelty to a child
- Furnishing and enabling consumption of alcohol to a minor
ACCUSED: Carrie Putnam
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile #1
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 28, 2022, Vermont State Police were notified of a suspected cruelty case involving a juvenile victim. Troopers began an investigation into the reported abuse. Investigation revealed Putnam had furnished and enabled consumption of alcohol to a minor. Carrie Putnam (37) of Ferrisburgh, VT was issued a citation on August 4, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. Putnam is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 26, 2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022
COURT: Middlebury
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Unable to be obtained – Released with citation away from barracks
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.