New Haven Barracks / Cruelty to a child, Furnishing and enabling consumption of alcohol to a minor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B502022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz                             

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2022 / Afternoon hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Addison County

VIOLATION:

  • Cruelty to a child

  • Furnishing and enabling consumption of alcohol to a minor

 

ACCUSED: Carrie Putnam                                           

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile #1

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 28, 2022, Vermont State Police were notified of a suspected cruelty case involving a juvenile victim. Troopers began an investigation into the reported abuse. Investigation revealed Putnam had furnished and enabled consumption of alcohol to a minor. Carrie Putnam (37) of Ferrisburgh, VT was issued a citation on August 4, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. Putnam is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 26, 2022 at 1230 hours.             

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022          

COURT: Middlebury

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Unable to be obtained – Released with citation away from barracks

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

