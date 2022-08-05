Non-aviation service businesses enjoy profits in H1

VIETNAM, August 5 - HÀ NỘI The non-aviation service industry has been on the fast track to recovery in the past few months, following the flourishing of the aviation market, despite the impact of volatile and escalating fuel prices as well as the international market's failure to recover as expected.

Services such as airline meals, duty-free sales, restaurants, and business lounges thus also benefited.

Southern Airports Services Joint Stock Company (SASCO) announced its Q2 net revenue reached nearly VNĐ296 billion (US$12.65 million), up 216 per cent over the same period last year. Profit after tax of enterprises in the period reached nearly VNĐ84 billion, up 680 per cent compared to a loss of nearly VNĐ14.5 billion in the same period last year. This is the highest quarterly profit since 2019.

In the first six months of this year, SASCO recorded a net revenue that doubled last year, reaching VNĐ427 billion. With a cost of goods sold of VNĐ211 billion, the gross profit of this business reached nearly VNĐ216 billion, up 212 per cent over the same period last year.

After deducting expenses, SASCO’s post-tax profit was VNĐ85.6 billion, while in the same period last year, this business recorded a loss of VNĐ1.8 billion.

SASCO said that the company's business was gradually recovering when the number of domestic flights increased, international commercial flights gradually resumed, while in the same period last year the company was strongly affected by social distancing.

Sài Gòn Ground Services JSC (SAGS) achieved Q2 net revenue of VNĐ237.6 billion and gross profit of nearly VNĐ80 billion, up more than 163 per cent and 210 per cent respectively over the same period in 2020.

Accumulated in the first 6 months, SAGS recorded VNĐ406 billion in net revenue, up 126 per cent, nearly VNĐ79 billion in profit after tax, up 143 per cent year-on-year.

For this year, SAGS set a consolidated revenue target of VNĐ795 billion, net profit is estimated at VNĐ108 billion. Thus, this enterprise has completed 51 per cent of the revenue plan and 73 per cent of the profit plan.

In the first half of this year, Nội Bài Cargo Terminal Service Joint Stock Company (NCTS) also recorded a slight growth of 9 per cent in revenue, reaching nearly VNĐ372 billion, profit after tax reached VNĐ142 billion, up 7 per cent over the same period in 2021

Besides businesses with positive growth, many businesses in the airline service industry, although not recording profits, also saw a remarkable reduction in losses in the first half of this year.

Taseco Air Services JSC (AST), which owns a chain of more than 100 retail stores at Việt Nam's airports, mainly at Nội Bài and Đà Nẵng airports, also started to report profit after two years of recording losses.

In the second quarter, this enterprise recorded nearly VNĐ134.6 billion in revenue, up 266 per cent year-on-year, nearly VNĐ16.6 billion of profit after tax.

Accumulated in the first six months of the year, this business has a revenue of over VNĐ202 billion, up 1.8 times over the same period in 2021, reducing its loss to VNĐ7 billion while in the same period last year, Taseco's loss was VNĐ67 billion.

Nội Bài Catering Service JSC (NCS), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, in the first six months of this year, reported revenue doubling, reaching VNĐ144.4 billion. Its losses fell by 73 per cent, equivalent to nearly VNĐ32 billion, to negative VNĐ11.77 compared to the loss of negative VNĐ43.68 billion in the first half of 2021.

Đà Nẵng Airport Service Joint Stock Company (MASCO) also reported its loss declining from negative VNĐ7.4 billion in the first half of 2021 to negative VNĐ1.35 billion in the first half of this year. Meanwhile, revenue grew 130 per cent over the same period last year. VNS