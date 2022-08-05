Chlor-Alkali Market Anticipated to Reach USD 142.82 Billion at a CAGR 5.2% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand from end-use industries such as textiles, glass, and paper and pulp are driving the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chlor-Alkali market is forecast to reach USD 142.82 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chlor-alkali is a scientific process in which chlorine, caustic soda, soda ash, and their derivatives are manufactured. An increase in demand for caustic soda is due to the wide applications in food processing and pulp and paper industry.

It is a non-flammable and odorless white solid which is available commercially in the form of pellets, flakes, granules, and aqueous solutions of different concentrations. Owing to its highly corrosive nature, it can generate substantial heat and ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. The product is used in petroleum products refining, organic synthesis processes, and textile industry in the production of bleaching fabrics and in viscose silk, in soap making, paper, and aniline industry, production of soluble glass, aluminum and sodium metal, alkaline accumulators.

North America is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. High demand from textile as well as soap and detergent applications is anticipated to propel the regional market demand. High-temperature fluctuations in North American countries led to disruption in production volumes, reduced operating rates of few plants, and longer formulation time. This post as a challenge to the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest,

Caustic soda is a substance used as an ingredient or in the production of dozens of household products such as detergents, body soap, and drain cleaners. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye.

The membrane cell process has intrinsic ecological advantages over the two older methods, as it does not use mercury or asbestos. It is the most energy-efficient process and is incredibly safe to operate, and it produces a consistently high quality of caustic soda.

An increase in the construction and automotive industry is driving the demand for glass, which is propelling the market for soda ash. Factors such as energy-intensive production processes and stringent regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the chlor-alkali market.

China's pulp and paper industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is significantly cheap. Owing to the government afforestation initiatives, forest cover is increasing in the region. With a thriving pulp and paper industry, along with a growing demand from other end users, the consumption of caustic soda is expected to rise in China in the coming years.

Protective equipment deployed in military, defense, and law enforcement areas utilize chlorine for their manufacturing purpose. For instance, defense equipment like night vision goggles, cockpit canopies, rocket propellants, carbon-reinforced polymers, and bullet resistant glass all are manufactured using as one of the components in the production process.

Key participants include Dow Chemicals, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals Limited, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Tronox, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Nirma Limited, Tosoh Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation, among others.

The Chlor-Alkali market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Chlor-Alkali market.

The global Chlor-Alkali market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Chlorine

Caustic Soda

Soda Ash

Process Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Mercury Cell

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Organic Chemicals

Food Processing

Paper and Pulp

Metallurgy

Isocyanates & Oxygenates

Others

