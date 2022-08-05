Submit Release
Free Viewing of ‘Truth Tellers’ Documentary on Racial Equity, Climate Justice, and Indigenous Rights; Follow-up Conference Scheduled for 11/5

All Maine educators and pre-service teachers are invited to view, “Truth Tellers” a film chronicling the lives of courageous Americans fighting for racial equity, climate justice, and indigenous rights through the eyes of Robert Shetterly, a long-time activist, and Maine artist. Truth Tellers is both a story of Shetterly’s art and activism and a history lesson in what it means to be a citizen of a democracy. The film will be available for viewing on August 16th and 17th from the comfort of your own home.

There will be a follow-up conference on Saturday, November 5th, focusing on how all disciplines can bring this important work to students. Attendance at the November 5th workshop is encouraged but not required.

This FREE opportunity is sponsored by Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association, Maine Math and Science Alliance, Maine Arts Education Partners in Leadership, and Maine Art Education Association.

For access to this documentary, please register here. The link to view the film will be sent on Monday, August 15th.

